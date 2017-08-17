Aston Martin DBS Volante

£140,000 YEAR: 2012 DRIVE SIDE: Right MILEAGE: 9652 TRANSMISSION: 6-Speed Touchtronic II Automatic POWER: 510 bhp ENGINE SIZE: 6.0 litre V12 EXTERIOR COLOUR: Storm Black INTERIOR COLOUR: Cream Truffle ACCELERATION: 4.1s (0-60 mph) MAX SPEED: 183 mph Standard Features •20" alloy wheels •Adaptive Damping System (ADS) with track mode •Alarm and immobiliser •Aluminium, magnesium alloy and carbon fibre composite body •Bang & Olufsen Beosound DBS Sound System •Bluetooth telephone preparation •Boot-mounted umbrella •Carbon fibre door trims and door pulls •Cruise control •Dual stage driver and passenger front airbags •Dynamic stability control with Track mode (DSC) •Electrically adjustable heated front sports seats •Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD) •Emergency brake assist (EBA) •Front and rear parking sensors •Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Satellite navigation system •Heated rear screen •HID projector headlamps •iPod integration and MP3 connectivity •LED rear lamps and side repeaters •Memory seats and exterior mirrors •Powerfold mirrors •Semi-aniline leather •Side airbags (sports seats only) •Trip computer •Tyre pressure monitoring •Ventilated, carbon ceramic disc brakes with ABS Optional
Newport Pagnell,
Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
