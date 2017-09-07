ASTON MARTIN DBS V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DBS Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9932 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: Lightning Silver
Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, Bang + Olufsen beosound audio, iPod connection, USB connection,A Stunning DBS Volante finished in Lightening Silver.
Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR,
United Kingdom
