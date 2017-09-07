loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN DBS V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Compare this car
£122,900
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DBS Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9932 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: Lightning Silver

Accessories

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, Bang + Olufsen beosound audio, iPod connection, USB connection,A Stunning DBS Volante finished in Lightening Silver.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313982
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DBS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9932 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Email Dealer >>

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed