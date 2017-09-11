ASTON MARTIN DBS V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DBS Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 21687 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Carbon Black
2012 Model Year, Cruise Control, Carbon Fibre Mirror Caps, HID Projector Headlamps, Trip Computer with Message Centre, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Carbon-fibre door pulls, Sports Mode, Full Aston Martin Service History, Seat Belt Warm Charcoal, Carbon Fibre Rear Lamp Inserts, Electric Seats with Memory, Bright Side Strakes, Lumber Support, Carbon Fibre Front Splitter, Aston Martin Assured Used Car, Parking Distance Control - Front and Rear, 2 Plus 2 Seating Arrangement, Bluetooth Connectivity, Alarm Upgrade (Volumetric & Tilt Sensors), Carbon Fibre Interior Pack, DBS Seat Logo, Limited Edition Vehicle, Paddleshift, Sports Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Carbon Fibre Rear Diffuser, Bang & Olufsen Beosound DBS Sound System, Climate Control, Black Bonnet & Side Strake Meshes, Tail Lamps - Clear, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Alloy Wheels 20", Adaptive Damping System with Track Mode, Satellite Navigation (HDD), Sport Seats, Low Mileage, Carbon Fibre Facia, 6 Disc CD Changer, Aston Martin 12 Month Warranty
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom
