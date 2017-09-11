ASTON MARTIN DBS V12 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DBS Trim: V12 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 24721 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: BLACK
Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, Bang + Olufsen beosound audio, iPod connection, USB connection,Just Arrived!! Aston Martin DBS In Storm Black. Beautiful Colour Combination.
Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR,
United Kingdom
Silverstone Auctions is set to offer a 1968 Aston Martin DBS, stored in ...
The sleeping giant has awoken. The six-cylinder DBS, for so long underva...