ASTON MARTIN DBS V12 2dr

£119,950
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DBS Trim: V12 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 24001 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: BLACK

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Front and rear parking sensors, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 6 CD autochanger, Auxiliary input socket, Bang + Olufsen beosound audio, iPod connection, USB connection,Extremely Rare And Becoming Collectible... Storm Black Exterior With Obsidian Black Interior

  • Ad ID
    313980
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DBS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    24001 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR,
United Kingdom

