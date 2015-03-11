loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin DBS - Carbon Black Edition

Engine Size 5.9 l Mileage 25,800 miles Previous Owners 4 Bodystyle Coupe Seats 2 Transmission T-TronicII Exterior Colour Carbon Black Interior Trim Obsidian Black The DBS Carbon Black was a special edition launched by Aston Martin 2010 and supply was limited to just one car per dealer making this one of the rarest DBS variants produced. Specification of these cars included coachwork in bespoke Carbon Black metallic paint with Obsidian Black hides highlighted with a contrast silver coarse stitch. Further specification included: - 10 spoke diamond turned wheels with gloss black finish - Bang & Olufsen Beosound 1000W DBS audio system - Lightweight seats formed from Carbon Fibre and Kevlar - Obsidian Black alcantara headlining - Obsidian Black carpet - Magnum Silver bonnet meshes - Full length Piano Black facia trim - Polished alloy sill tread plates - Unique sill plaques based on a carbon theme This DBS Carbon Black edition we are delighted to offer was supplied new via Aston Martin Derby in 2010 and fitted with the Touchtronic 2 transmission. Complete with a full service history from new via Aston Martin main agents and recognised specialist, we can confirm the excellent condition of

