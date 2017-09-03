loading Loading please wait....
» » »

2009 Aston Martin DBS

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Alloys, 2+2 Seating Arrangement, Twoplustwo Seating Configuration, Silver Facia Trim, Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirror, Warm Charcoal Seatbelts, UK Supplied, Beautiful Example!
Carbon Ceramic Brakes, 1000W Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Carbon Fibre Door Trims & Door Pulls, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, iPod Connector, Dynamic Stability Control With Track Mode, Automatic Climate Control, Electric Heated Seats With Memory, Sports Steering Wheel, Powerfold Heated Mirrors With Memory, Heated Rear Screen, Remote Central Locking & Boot Release, Tyre Pressure Monitoring.

Accessories

romans international 2009 aston martin dbs grey alloy-wheels bluetooth carbon ceramic-brakes cruise-control heated-seats ipod parking-sensor sat-nav aston-martin rwd petrol british fast hands-free mp3 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309981
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DBS
  • Mileage
    33845 mi
Email Dealer >>

Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed