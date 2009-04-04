loading Loading please wait....
» » »

1969 ASTON MARTIN DBS VANTAGE

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Aston Martin DBS Vantage, the car has a manual transmission, it's finished in Red with Cream hide interior, the car was first registered on the 19/03/1969, it has air conditioning, power steering, it has also had a re-paint and re-trim. For further details please contact Roger Bennington on 07836 215560 or Jonathan Potts on 01508 530491.

Accessories

1969 aston martin dbs vantage red air-con cream-leather manual power-steering aston-martin rwd petrol british fast v8 leather cream-interior 2wd light-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    233992
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DBS
  • Year
    1969
  • Mileage
    1969 mi
Email Dealer >>

Long Stratton, Norfolk
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed