Aston Martin DBSV8 Saloon Manual

Chassis Number: DBSV8/10006/R
Engine Number: V/540/013
UK Registration Number: EGU 899 H
Date of first reg: 4th May 1970
Exterior colour: Silver
Hood:
Interior colour: Blue Leather
Current Odometer reading: 19,967
Mileage Warranty:
Steering: Right
Transmission: Manual
Options:
Background
The first Aston Martin DBS V8 rolled off the Newport Pagnell production line on 19th September 1969. For Tadek Marek it was the public debut for his new engine and the car received a rapturous welcome from the public.
The engine used the same light aluminium alloy construction as the old straight six and used a similar design for the valve gear employing two chain driven overhead camshafts per cylinder bank and two valves per cylinder. The 8 wet liner cylinders were in a V formation set at 90 degrees with fuel and air were supplied via a Bosch mechanical fuel injection system with the injector pump in the middle of the cylinder vee and eight separate throttle butterflies mounted outboard of each induction port. The engine had five main bearings and the cooling system was with thermostat, water pump and viscous-coupling fan.
Putting this newly developed engine into the body that had been created for
Buckland Heights, Walton Heath,
Redhill, KT20 7HZ, Surrey
United Kingdom
Nov 22, 2017