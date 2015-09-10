Aston Martin DBSV8 Saloon

car description

Chassis Number: DBSV8/10184/R

Engine Number: V/540/180

UK Registration Number: JLG 480 K

Date of first reg: 31st December 1971

Exterior colour: Blue Metallic

Hood:

Interior colour: Tan leather

Current Odometer reading: 47,623

Mileage Warranty:

Steering: Right

Transmission: Manual

Options:

Background

Background:

The first Aston Martin DBS V8 rolled off the Newport Pagnell production line on 19th September 1969. For Tadek Marek it was the public debut for his new engine and the car received a rapturous welcome from the public.

The engine used the same light aluminium alloy construction as the old straight six and used a similar design for the valve gear employing two chain driven overhead camshafts per cylinder bank and two valves per cylinder. The 8 wet liner cylinders were in a V formation set at 90 degrees with fuel and air were supplied via a Bosch mechanical fuel injection system with the injector pump in the middle of the cylinder vee and eight separate throttle butterflies mounted outboard of each induction port. The engine had five main bearings and the cooling system was with thermostat, water pump and viscous-coupling fan.

Putting this newly developed engine into the body t