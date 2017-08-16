car description

About this Aston Martin DB9 V12 The Aston Martin DB9 is a British grand tourer first shown by Aston Martin at the 2003 Frankfurt Auto Show. Available both as a coupe and a convertible known as the Volante, the DB9 was the successor of the DB7. It was the first model built at Aston Martin's Gaydon facility. The DB9, designed by Marek Reichman and Henrik Fisker, is made largely of aluminium. The chassis is the VH platform whilst the engine is the 6.0L V12 from the Aston Martin V12 Vanquish. It has a top speed of 183 mph and a 0 to 60 mph time of 4.1 seconds. Previously sold by us and registered June 2005, this stunning DB9 is presented in Grigio Titanio Silver with Caspian Blue and Walnut Veneer Interior. The car also features: High Spec Alarm, Grey Brake Calipers, Heated Front Screen, Linn 260w Audio System, Powerfold Mirrors, Rear Parking Sensors, Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats. Very good service record with 11 stamps in total in the service book. Service records at: 54 miles, 770 miles, 12,106 miles, 17,746 miles, 24,376 miles, 29,362 miles, 33,479 miles, 35,122 miles, 46,102 miles, 54,162 miles, 57,330 miles,