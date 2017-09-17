loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 Carbon 2dr Touchtronic Auto

Compare this car
£87,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB9 Trim: V12 Carbon 2dr Touchtronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20786 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: AML Carbon Black

Accessories

DB9 Carbon Limited Edition,B & O 1000W Audio System,Brake Calipers In Red,Interior Stitching In Spicy Red,Reversing Camera,Facia Trim In Carbon Fibre,Carbon Paddles,Carbon Front & Rear Difusers,Carbon Fibre Door Pulls,Embroidered Aston Martin Wings To Headrests,Seatbelts In Warm Charcoal,2+2 Seating,20'' 10 Spoke Diamond Turned Wheels In Satin Black

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330396
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20786 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Email Dealer >>

Aston Martin Nottingham
Nottingham, NG72TG, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed