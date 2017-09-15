loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto

£103,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB9 Trim: V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22550 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: CONCOURS BLUE

Accessories

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Rear parking sensor, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Aux-in socket, iPod connection, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted controls, USB connection,Possibly the most beautiful looking DB9 Volante we have ever had. Our 2015 model showroom display car is now back with us and available for sale. Stunning colour scheme, 1 owner, Full Grange history.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327815
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    22550 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Grange Aston Martin Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom

