ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB9 Trim: V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 22550 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: CONCOURS BLUE
Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Rear parking sensor, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, Aux-in socket, iPod connection, Radio/6 CD autochanger, Steering wheel mounted controls, USB connection,Possibly the most beautiful looking DB9 Volante we have ever had. Our 2015 model showroom display car is now back with us and available for sale. Stunning colour scheme, 1 owner, Full Grange history.
Grange Aston Martin Welwyn
Welwyn Garden City, AL87TQ, Hertfordshire
United Kingdom
