loading Loading please wait....
» » »

ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto

Compare this car
£54,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB9 Trim: V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33410 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: ONYX BLACK

Accessories

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Rear parking sensor, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 700W Audio system with dolby pro logic II,A very well cared for car that we have been taking care of over the last few years. Great spec example with piano veneer and matching door cappings, Just serviced and with 12 months warranty.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319690
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33410 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
Email Dealer >>

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed