ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto

Accessories

Bluetooth Telephone preparation, Cruise control, Rear parking sensor, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays, Satellite navigation system, Trip computer, 700W Audio system with dolby pro logic II,A very well cared for car that we have been taking care of over the last few years. Great spec example with piano veneer and matching door cappings, Just serviced and with 12 months warranty.