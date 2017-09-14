loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto

£47,222
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB9 Trim: V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27011 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Onyx Black

Accessories

High Spec Alarm, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Brake Calipers Silver, Piano Black Veneer, Optional Front Grille, Parking Distance Control - Front, Linn 260W With Limbik 5.1, Garage Door Opener with Auto Dim Mirror, Seat Belt Warm Charcoal, Front Stone Guards, Wind Deflector, Full Service History, One Owner, Alloy Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324690
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27011 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Stratstone Aston Martin Western Avenue
London, W30TE, London
United Kingdom

