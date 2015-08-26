loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 2dr Touchtronic (470) Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB9 Trim: V12 2dr Touchtronic (470) Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17294 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: SILVER

Alloy Wheels, CD Player, Automatic Transmission, ABS Brakes, Central Locking, Drivers Airbag, Full Service History, Metallic paint, Leather Interior, Reverse Parking Aid, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Bluetooth car kit, Alarm Fitted, Cruise Control, Electric Windows, Heated Seats, Multiple Airbags, Satellite Navigation, Front Parking Sensors, Traction Control, Remote Central Locking, Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio, High Spec Alarm, Height adj drivers seat, Clear Tail Lamps, Remote Audio Controls, Xenon Headlamps, Sports Seats, Single CD Player, Power Steering, Power Fold Mirrors, Immobiliser,,The iconic DB9 Coupe finished in Tungsten Silver with a Lords Red interior, 2011 model year with clear lights, redesigned front/rear bumpers and side sills and the all important adaptive suspension

  • Ad ID
    403004
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17294 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
£61,900

Grange Aston Martin Birmingham
B920LR
United Kingdom

