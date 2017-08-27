ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 2006

car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO BE SELLING THIS OUT STANDING INDIVIDUAL ASTON MARTIN DB9 IN BLACK WITH CARBON TRIM AND SPOILER, SERVICED 8 TIMES BY ASTON ARTIN AND THIS YEAR BY AN ASTON MARTIN SPECIALIST. SELLING THIS CAR FOR A PRIVATE CUSTOMER, SO VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT, Upgrades - Satellite Navigation System, Bright Finish Grille, carbon pack and spoiler, Next MOT due 25/08/2018, Last serviced on 27/04/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Climate Control, Tracker, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front). 4 seats, Metallic Black, WE HAVE VARIOUS DIFFERENT RAC WARRANTIES WHICH ARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS CAR SUBJECT TO A QUOTE UP TO 2 YEARS, GBP 44,970