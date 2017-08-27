loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN DB9 V12 2006

£44,970
car description

CAVENDISH UK CAR SALES (SUFFOLK) ARE PLEASED TO BE SELLING THIS OUT STANDING INDIVIDUAL ASTON MARTIN DB9 IN BLACK WITH CARBON TRIM AND SPOILER, SERVICED 8 TIMES BY ASTON ARTIN AND THIS YEAR BY AN ASTON MARTIN SPECIALIST. SELLING THIS CAR FOR A PRIVATE CUSTOMER, SO VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT, Upgrades - Satellite Navigation System, Bright Finish Grille, carbon pack and spoiler, Next MOT due 25/08/2018, Last serviced on 27/04/2017, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Climate Control, Tracker, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Electric Windows (Front). 4 seats, Metallic Black, WE HAVE VARIOUS DIFFERENT RAC WARRANTIES WHICH ARE AVAILABLE FOR THIS CAR SUBJECT TO A QUOTE UP TO 2 YEARS, GBP 44,970

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307952
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    27/08/2017
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Mileage
    42000 mi
  • Owners
    -
  • Doors
    2
  • Seats
    4
  • Engine Size
    5.935
  • Engine Model
    V12
Bull Lane Garage, , Bull Lane, Acton
CO10 0BE,
United Kingdom

