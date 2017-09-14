loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin DB9 LE Volante V12 Auto

£79,995
Registered 2011 Mileage 11,130 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption N/A Registered 2011 Registration GL61XDZ Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption N/A Tax Band N/A Tax Cost N/A Colour Quantum Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Quantum Silver Doors N/A Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Convertible Mileage 11,130 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 10 Spoke Forged Black DT Alloy Wheels Heated Front Seats Front and Rear Parking Sensors 6 CD Autochanger 2012 Model Year Cruise Control 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty 2 plus 2 Seating Memory Seats Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror Adaptive Damping System (ADS) Brake Calipers Black Electric Adjustable Front Seats Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Traction Control (TC) Tyre Pressure Monitoring Climate Control Po

  • Ad ID
    324384
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    11130 mi
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

