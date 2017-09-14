Aston Martin DB9 LE Volante V12 Auto

Registered 2011 Mileage 11,130 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption N/A Registered 2011 Registration GL61XDZ Previous Owners N/A Fuel Consumption N/A Tax Band N/A Tax Cost N/A Colour Quantum Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Quantum Silver Doors N/A Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Convertible Mileage 11,130 miles Engine Size 5.9l Transmission Automatic MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Left Right Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Warranty Technical Spec Tailor Your Finance Vehicle Features Fitted Options 10 Spoke Forged Black DT Alloy Wheels Heated Front Seats Front and Rear Parking Sensors 6 CD Autochanger 2012 Model Year Cruise Control 12 Month Aston Martin Approved Warranty 2 plus 2 Seating Memory Seats Alarm Upgrade Volumetric & Tilt Sensors Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror Adaptive Damping System (ADS) Brake Calipers Black Electric Adjustable Front Seats Emergency Brake Assist (EBA) Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) Traction Control (TC) Tyre Pressure Monitoring Climate Control Po
aston martin db9 le volante v12 automatic alloy-wheels cruise-control ebd heated-seats parking-sensor petrol traction-control warranty xenon 2011 aston-martin rwd british fast convertible 2wd
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom
The DB7’s direct replacement was so much of a leap forward that Aston sk...
Coachbuilding is largely a thing of the past, however Kahn Design have a...