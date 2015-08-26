loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin DB9

car description

Variant name:Convertible Volante ,Derivative:Volante ,Variant: V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto UK NATIONWIDE DELIVERY INCLUDED. Aston Martin Edinburgh presents this beautiful DB9 Volante finished in Midnight Blue with a two-tone Caspian Blue and Sandstorm leather interior. This DB9 Volante comes fully approved and carries Aston's 12 months prestige warranty with 12 months MOT. The car has a full service history and had it's 10th service by ourselves in October 2017. Contact our tem for more information.

Accessories

Optional 19Inch 15 Spoke Wheels, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Front Parking Sensors, Mahogany Veneer, Brake Calipers - Silver, High Spec Alarm, Door Cappings - Upper Leather Colour, Mahogany Veneer, Bluetooth Telephone, Cruise control, Rear parking sensor, Satellite navigation system, 700W Audio system with dolby pro logic II, Door mirror memory, Power foldback door mirrors, Xenon (HID) headlamps + headlight washers, 10 way electric front seats, Sports seats, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Alarm/immobiliser, Remote central locking

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404610
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    E3ADE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2007
  • Mileage
    27123 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2007
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.9
£47,950

Bankhead Drive,Edinburgh,
EH11 4DJ
United Kingdom

