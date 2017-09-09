loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin DB9

£74,995
car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Body coloured bumpers, Bright finish grille, Bright tailpipe finisher, Door mirror memory, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, LED rear lamps, Power foldback door mirrors, Xenon (HID) headlamps + headlight washers, Automatic climate control, Battery disconnect switch, Centre console in Iridium silver with inner graphite finish, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Glass ECU, LED map reading lights, Lumbar support, Rear armrest, Sports steering wheel, Tilt/reach adjustable steering column, Umbrella holder

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317511
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom

