Aston Martin > DB9

Used condition, Franchise approved,
Body coloured bumpers, Bright finish grille, Bright tailpipe finisher, Door mirror memory, Electric adjustable heated door mirrors, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, LED rear lamps, Power foldback door mirrors, Xenon (HID) headlamps + headlight washers, Automatic climate control, Battery disconnect switch, Centre console in Iridium silver with inner graphite finish, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Glass ECU, LED map reading lights, Lumbar support, Rear armrest, Sports steering wheel, Tilt/reach adjustable steering column, Umbrella holder
Ring Road, Lower Wortley
Leeds,
United Kingdom
The DB7’s direct replacement was so much of a leap forward that Aston sk...
Coachbuilding is largely a thing of the past, however Kahn Design have a...