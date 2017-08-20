Aston Martin > DB9

car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Xenon Headlamps, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Parking Sensors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, MP3 Player, Full Service History, HPI CHECKED, New Service Included, Front Fog Lamps, Colour Coded Body, Auto Lighting, Quick-Clear Screen, ABS, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Full main dealer service history Bexley Car Sales are pleased to offer this Pristine condition DB9 with only 50,000 miles and full Aston Martin service history from new. This vehicle has also just had a new service and health check at Aston Martin. A truly stunning example. Mot July. Finance available. All vehicles are fully HPI checked and we are AA approved.spec includes....Satellite Navigation, I Pod connect+Aux, Bluetooth Phone System, Full leather Heated/Electric Seats, Xenon Lights, Sport Mode, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Paddle Shift, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Alarm, Upholstery Leather, Tracker, Traction Control System, Remote central locking, Push Button Start, Electronic Stability Programme, Immobiliser, Lumbar support, PLEASE CALL 8AM - 9PM TO ARRANGE A VIEWING. Bexley Car Sales is a family owned business based in Bexley Kent, All of our vehicles are fully HPI checked and have guaranteed mileage. Please read our reviews on Google and our website, We accept all major debit and credit cards, To view a vehicle please call the sales team on 0208 2981696 or 07917644514. Open 8am till 9pm. £36,950 p/x welcome