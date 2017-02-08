loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin DB9

£63,990
car description

Variant name:Convertible Volante ,Derivative:Volante ,Variant: V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto [470] Aston Martin DB9 V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto [470]

Accessories

High Spec Alarm,
Brake Calipers - Red,
Door Cappings - Piano Black,
Piano Black Veneer,
First Aid Kit,
Optional Front Grille,
Front Parking Sensors,
Garage Door Opener,
Seatbelt - Warm Charcoal,
Front Stone Guards,
Optional 19Inch 15 Spoke Wheels, Bluetooth Telephone preparation,Cruise control,Front and rear parking sensors,Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays,Remote boot release,Satellite navigation system,Servotronic speed sensitive power steering,Trip computer,6 CD autochanger,MP3 connection,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Body coloured bumpers,Door mirror memory,Electric front windows,Heated door mirrors,Heated rear windscreen,LED rear lamps,Power foldback door mirrors,Wind deflector,Xenon (HID) headlamps + headlight washers,10 way electric front seats,2 rear head restraints,Auto temperature control system,Battery disconnect switch,Boot mounted umbrella with holder,Centre console in Iridium silver with inner graphite finish,Driver and passenger seat memory,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Sports seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering column,ABS + EBD + EBA,Automatic roll over protection,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Front side airbags,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm/immobiliser,Remote central locking,Tracker - Horizon,Battery conditioner

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235645
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    FJ09CWN
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    19720 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2009
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.9
Vantage Point,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom

