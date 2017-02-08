Variant name:Convertible Volante ,Derivative:Volante ,Variant: V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto [470] Aston Martin DB9 V12 2dr Volante Touchtronic Auto [470]
High Spec Alarm,
Brake Calipers - Red,
Door Cappings - Piano Black,
Piano Black Veneer,
First Aid Kit,
Optional Front Grille,
Front Parking Sensors,
Garage Door Opener,
Seatbelt - Warm Charcoal,
Front Stone Guards,
Optional 19Inch 15 Spoke Wheels, Bluetooth Telephone preparation,Cruise control,Front and rear parking sensors,Organic electroluminescent (OEL) displays,Remote boot release,Satellite navigation system,Servotronic speed sensitive power steering,Trip computer,6 CD autochanger,MP3 connection,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Body coloured bumpers,Door mirror memory,Electric front windows,Heated door mirrors,Heated rear windscreen,LED rear lamps,Power foldback door mirrors,Wind deflector,Xenon (HID) headlamps + headlight washers,10 way electric front seats,2 rear head restraints,Auto temperature control system,Battery disconnect switch,Boot mounted umbrella with holder,Centre console in Iridium silver with inner graphite finish,Driver and passenger seat memory,Front head restraints,Heated front seats,Sports seats,Tilt/reach adjustable steering column,ABS + EBD + EBA,Automatic roll over protection,DSC-Dynamic Stability Control,Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags,Front side airbags,Traction control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Alarm/immobiliser,Remote central locking,Tracker - Horizon,Battery conditioner
Vantage Point,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom
