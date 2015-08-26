car description

Aston Martin DB9 Coupe V12 2010, manual gearbox, 52.864 Kms This is a very rare 2010 Aston Martin DB9 with manual gearbox. The car was delivered with Mariane Blue paint with the original Aston Martin 19” wheels. This Aston Martin is the full options version with Bang & Olufsen audio, navigation and park assist in the front and back. The interior has fabulous red leather which is a magnificent combination with the exterior. All booklets and documentation are present with the car. The car was fully dealer maintained. Car has French title and mot/tuv. Easy to register in every EU country. We can help with transport.