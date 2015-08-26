loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN DB9 5.9 Volante Touchtronic II 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB9 Trim: 5.9 Volante Touchtronic II 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 17300 Engine Size: 5900 Ext Color: Grey

Grey, 700w Premium audio system, Ceramic brakes, 2+2 Seating, Sports seats, Reversing camera, Alcantara headlining, Comfort suspension, 4 seats, Ceramic grey paintwork with Black leather interior complemented with a Piano black fascia, 20'' Alloy wheels, Satellite Navigation, Electric heated memory seats, Electric folding wing mirrors, Cruise control, Parking sensors, Stitched headrests, Sport mode, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Leather multi function steering wheel, Paddle shift, Bluetooth connectivity, USB interface, AUX input, IPod Connectivity, Automatic lights, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Black calipers, Sat Nav, UK vehicle, All our cars are HPI clear, Please call us for your own video presentation of the car, 85,990

  • Ad ID
    413384
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    17300 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5900
  • Engine Model
    5900
GC Motors
Harrogate, HG12BX, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

