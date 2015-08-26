2006 (55) ASTON MARTIN DB9 COUPE 5.9 V12 2DR AUTOMATIC

car description

DESCRIPTION

AMARI is proud you offer this stunning example of the Aston Martin DB9. Which is 2006 / 55 Registered, in Tungsten Silver, with Phantom Grey Interior having covered 49,952 Miles by 6 Careful Owners.



EXTERIOR

This example is presented to you in subtle Tungsten Silver, which is a truly colour for any Aston Martin, the exterior is actually in an immaculate condition.



INTERIOR

The interior is upholstered in Phantom Dark Grey Leather, with Headlining in Tailors Grey featuring Falcon Grey Stitching. Also in an excellent condition throughout.



SPECIFICATION

The specification of the DB9 is as follows:



Bluetooth

Brake Calipers in Grey

Cruise Control

Door Cappings - Upper Leather Colour

Piano Black Veneer Facia Trim

Heated Front Screen

Linn 260W Audio System Limbik 5.1

Powerfolding Mirrors

Rear Parking Sensors

Heated Front Seats

Seatbelts in Warm Charcoal

Falcon Grey Stitching

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Umbrella

Optional 19" 15 Spoke Alloy Wheels

Clear Taillights

New Style Silver Grille (Upgraded)



HISTORY



The Aston Martin Service History is as follows:



28/02/2006 - 967 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Chichester)

17/08/2007 - 7,120 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Chichester)

03/06/2008 - 11,534 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Chichester)

02/06/2009 - 12,960 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Chichester)

25/05/2010 - 15,459 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Works)

30/03/2011 - 20,639 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Works)

08/05/2013 - 36,681 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Bucks)

20/05/2014 - 40,777 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Works)

29/05/2015 - 43,364 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Welwyn)

26/05/2016 - 43,950 Miles - Aston Martin Main Dealer (Welwyn)



The Tyres are as follows around.



Front: 235 x 40 x ZR19 (92Y)

Rear: 275 x 35 x ZR19 (96Y)



We have the original Owners Pack containing the Owner Manual, 2 Keys and other reference material.



To arrange a viewing, please contact our team on 01772 663777.



Viewing strictly by appointment.



Prior to offering for sale, all cars are subject to the AMARI Inspection, a stringent 170 point investigation of the car cosmetically, electrically and mechanically.



Our resident master technicians attend to all issues prior to offering the car for sale, using the very latest and best diagnostic equipment, state of the art tools and methods.



Our highly qualified master technicians can carry out servicing on all road cars, from the standard family hatch back to the latest Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin... We are the only independent dealer with full Ferrari SDX Diagnostics and the Lamborghini LARAS Diagnostics systems.



Our fully equipped workshop enables us to attend to any electrical, and mechanical issues, from intricate electrical repairs and renewals, to brake disc Skimming and air conditioning recharging.



Before collection all cars go through our exhaustive detailing process (can take up to three days) using only the worlds finest Swissvax products, carried out by our professional certified Swissvax trained technicians, covering every aspect of the car inside and out.



Collection and delivery throughout the UK can be offered through the most reputable manufacturer championed company who use only the very latest covered car transporters with extensive experience of transporting cars across the world.



Vehicles are supplied with a three month warranty *Exclusions Apply.



We offer part exchange and finance facility on most cars.



AMARI Lifestyle Limited T/As AMARI SuperCars is authorised & Regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (663066)