2005 ASTON MARTIN DB9 VOLANTE

car description

--Special ordered Marine Blue with Caspian Blue over Sandstorm, Sandstorm carpeting and Sandstorm Mohair convertible top, F1 style Touchtronic controlled through twin paddles mounted on the steering column, 15,000 miles-One Owner from new. Factory options include: Walnut Veneer, Walnut Veneer Door Cappings, Warm Charcoal Seat Belts, Colored Brake Calipers, Powerfold Mirrors, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Reversing Sensors, Satellite Navigation and Linn 260W Audio. The power output is from a 6.0 liter, fuel injected, dual overhead camshaft, V-12 engine producing 450 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 420 lb. ft. of torque @ 5000 rpm. Performance is 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 186 mph.