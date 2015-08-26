loading Loading please wait....
2005 ASTON MARTIN DB9 VOLANTE

--Special ordered Marine Blue with Caspian Blue over Sandstorm, Sandstorm carpeting and Sandstorm Mohair convertible top, F1 style Touchtronic controlled through twin paddles mounted on the steering column, 15,000 miles-One Owner from new. Factory options include: Walnut Veneer, Walnut Veneer Door Cappings, Warm Charcoal Seat Belts, Colored Brake Calipers, Powerfold Mirrors, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Front Windscreen, Reversing Sensors, Satellite Navigation and Linn 260W Audio. The power output is from a 6.0 liter, fuel injected, dual overhead camshaft, V-12 engine producing 450 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 420 lb. ft. of torque @ 5000 rpm. Performance is 0-60 mph in 4.9 seconds with a top speed of 186 mph.

left-hand-drive 2005 aston martin db9 volante blue 1-owner cruise-control heated-seats heated-windscreen linn sat-nav aston-martin rwd petrol british fast convertible 2wd

    404404
    For sale
    Aston Martin > DB9
    2005
    15000 mi
$62,500 (£0)

203 West Hills Road, Huntington Station
Huntington station, 11746, New York
United States

