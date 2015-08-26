2004 Aston Martin DB9 V12 DBS CONVERSION

car description

FULL DBS CONVERSION PROFESSIONALLY DONE, CAT D, Vehicle requires some attention, hence trade sale clearance price sold with no warranty, vehicle has developed a minor misfire on cylinder 11, she starts up on the bottom and drives fine, The misfire will require further diagnostic, which we do not have the time for. This is worth 39,990 with This very Expensive DBS conversion, however due to the fault described we have reduced it down to 26,990, Superb value and ideal for those wishing to jump on the ladder owning a classic Aston martin DB9