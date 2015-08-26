loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

2004 Aston Martin DB9 V12 DBS CONVERSION

Map

car description

FULL DBS CONVERSION PROFESSIONALLY DONE, CAT D, Vehicle requires some attention, hence trade sale clearance price sold with no warranty, vehicle has developed a minor misfire on cylinder 11, she starts up on the bottom and drives fine, The misfire will require further diagnostic, which we do not have the time for. This is worth 39,990 with This very Expensive DBS conversion, however due to the fault described we have reduced it down to 26,990, Superb value and ideal for those wishing to jump on the ladder owning a classic Aston martin DB9

Accessories

2004 aston martin db9 v12 dbs conversion warranty aston-martin rwd petrol british fast 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410454
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB9
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

Bowling Old Lane, Off Manchester Road
Bradford, BD5 8HN, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!