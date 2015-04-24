Aston Martin DB7 Zagato - 14 of 99

car description

Engine Size 5.9 l Mileage 6,400 miles Previous Owners 4 Bodystyle Coupe Seats 4 Transmission Manual Exterior Colour Solway Grey Interior Trim Pacific Blue Rekindling one of the motoring world’s most iconic partnerships, Aston Martin and Zagato fittingly unveiled the new DB7 Zagato to a private gathering of valued customers in 2002 at Gieves & Hawkes, No.1 Saville Row, London. Based on a shortened DB7 platform, the Zagato employed the 435bhp V12 powerplant mated to a short-throw 6 speed manual transmission. The distinctive styling, including Zagato’s trademarked “double-bubble” roof, evoked strong memories of the iconic DB4 GT Zagato from the 1960s, not to mention the stunning driveline from the most focused DB7 built, the GT, ensuring that the orderbook for all 99 cars was quickly fulfilled. Bodied mostly in aluminium by Carrozzeria Zagato in Italy, the car was almost 60kg lighter than the standard DB7 GT giving it a suitably enhanced turn of speed over its mechanically similar stablemate. This particular example is car number 14 of the 99 which is finished in the suitably elegant shade of Solway Grey with Pacific Blue aniline hide. Complete with its numbered car cover, as well the