ASTON MARTIN DB7 V12 Vantage 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB7 Trim: V12 Vantage 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43408 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Pentland Green
Full Service Hsitory, Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Lumber Support, Alloy Wheels 19", Electric Seats, Leather Trim, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Door Cappings ? Upper Leather Colour, Powerfold Mirrors, Bright Finish Grille, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 2 Plus 2 Seating Arrangement, Leather Colour - Contemporary, Push Button Start, Central Door Locking, Bright Side Strakes, Walnut Trim, Auto transmission with Tiptronic function
Stratstone Used Cars Amersham
HP66AJ, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
