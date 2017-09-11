loading Loading please wait....
ASTON MARTIN DB7 V12 Vantage 2dr Auto

£36,917
car description

Type: Used Year: 2003 Make: ASTON MARTIN Model: DB7 Trim: V12 Vantage 2dr Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43408 Engine Size: 5935 Ext Color: Pentland Green

Accessories

Full Service Hsitory, Fog Lamps, Electric Windows, Lumber Support, Alloy Wheels 19", Electric Seats, Leather Trim, Air Conditioning, Alarm, Door Cappings ? Upper Leather Colour, Powerfold Mirrors, Bright Finish Grille, Heated Front Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, 2 Plus 2 Seating Arrangement, Leather Colour - Contemporary, Push Button Start, Central Door Locking, Bright Side Strakes, Walnut Trim, Auto transmission with Tiptronic function

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319989
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB7
  • Derivative
    V12 Vantage
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Green
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43408 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
  • Engine Model
    5935
Stratstone Used Cars Amersham
HP66AJ, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

