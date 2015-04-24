loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Aston Martin DB7

Photos Map

car description

Boss Motor Company are extremely proud to be able to offer, this 1 OWNER, 22,000 Mile Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Volante. This beautiful 2003/53 example was built right at the end of DB7 production and has been maintained fastidiously throughout its life. Its one and only custodian has had it serviced no less than 15 times. All servicing has been carried out by Aston Martin Mayfair with its last service in September 2017 at 22,000 miles.This unique vehicle also benefits from being finished in arguably the most elegant DB7 Colour Scheme of Antrim Blue with Parchment Main Hide and Pacific Blue Secondary Hide.Complimented by Blue Carpets, a Parchment Alcantara Headlining and a Blue Mohair Hood.Specification Includes:Becker Mexico Radio, Heated Front Screen, Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Automatic Gearbox, Electric Windows, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE - RAC WARRANTYDisclaimer: Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure accuracy of all our vehicles information, some inaccuracies may occur. It is important that you do not rely on this information but check with Boss motor company limited about any items which may affect your decision to buy this vehicle.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    415282
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB7
  • Derivative
    Volante
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5935
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£62,500

Hangar 7 Old Hangar Farm
Chesham, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!