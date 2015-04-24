car description

Boss Motor Company are extremely proud to be able to offer, this 1 OWNER, 22,000 Mile Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Volante. This beautiful 2003/53 example was built right at the end of DB7 production and has been maintained fastidiously throughout its life. Its one and only custodian has had it serviced no less than 15 times. All servicing has been carried out by Aston Martin Mayfair with its last service in September 2017 at 22,000 miles.This unique vehicle also benefits from being finished in arguably the most elegant DB7 Colour Scheme of Antrim Blue with Parchment Main Hide and Pacific Blue Secondary Hide.Complimented by Blue Carpets, a Parchment Alcantara Headlining and a Blue Mohair Hood.Specification Includes:Becker Mexico Radio, Heated Front Screen, Push Button Start, Air Conditioning, Automatic Gearbox, Electric Windows, Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control. - VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE - RAC WARRANTYDisclaimer: Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure accuracy of all our vehicles information, some inaccuracies may occur. It is important that you do not rely on this information but check with Boss motor company limited about any items which may affect your decision to buy this vehicle.