Aston Martin DB7

Photos Map

car description

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Central Locking, Anti-Theft System, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, UK Supplied, UK Specification, CD Player, Radio, Adjustable Steering Column, ABS, Twin Air Bags, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Aerial, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, 18'' Alloys A magnificent example finished in unmarked Mendip Blue Metallic with Parchment soft leather piped dark blue. Full service history. All book packs present with service pack , spare keys and alarm fobs, expired MOT's.DAB Radio/CD. Supplied by Derek Mowatt in Scotland to its last 2 owners. Just drove it 400 miles with no fuss.Superb 6 cylinder example. Hpi clear. Warranty and oversea delivery at extra cost.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408860
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB7
  • Mileage
    84180 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3239
