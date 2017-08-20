loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Aston Martin DB7

Compare this car
£24,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, ABS, Air Bag, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, CD Player, Radio, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps POSSIBLY THE PRETTIEST ASTON MARTIN EVER MADE,LAST OWNER HAD THE CAR FOR 14 YEARS AND MAINTAINED IT TO A VERY HIGH STANDARD REGARDLESS OF COST.WE HAVE A FOLDER FULL OF BILLS SHOWING ALL THE WORK CARRIED OUT OVER THE YEARS.THE CAR HAS JUST HAD NEW BRAKES AND DISCS FITTED AND COMES WITH A BATTERY CHARGER.VIEWING THIS CAR IS A MUST

Accessories

Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, ABS, Air Bag, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, CD Player, Radio, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305776
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB7
  • Mileage
    70000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3239
Email Dealer >>

Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed