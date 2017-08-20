Aston Martin > DB7

car description

Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Seats, Heated Seats, Sports Seats, ABS, Air Bag, Quick-Clear Screen, Colour Coded Body, CD Player, Radio, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Adjustable Steering Column, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lamps POSSIBLY THE PRETTIEST ASTON MARTIN EVER MADE,LAST OWNER HAD THE CAR FOR 14 YEARS AND MAINTAINED IT TO A VERY HIGH STANDARD REGARDLESS OF COST.WE HAVE A FOLDER FULL OF BILLS SHOWING ALL THE WORK CARRIED OUT OVER THE YEARS.THE CAR HAS JUST HAD NEW BRAKES AND DISCS FITTED AND COMES WITH A BATTERY CHARGER.VIEWING THIS CAR IS A MUST