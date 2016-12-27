car description

1997 Aston Martin DB7 Volante 1997 Aston Martin DB7 Volante with 16,562 on the odometer in silver with navy blue interior. Clean Carfax. Comes equipped with an automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, power seats and includes the spare tire. Could use some light cosmetics and motor runs strong. For $16,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.