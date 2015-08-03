DB6 MKI Vantage Spec

car description

We’re delighted to offer for sale this stunning Aston Martin DB6. Supplied by HWM in 1968 this particular example was upgraded to Vantage specification with a 5 speed ZF gearbox in 1973. Originally finished in Azzurro Blue this DB6 has benefitted from a recent bare metal respray in the very desirable Silver Birch and maintains its original and beautifully patinaed black leather interior. This Aston Martin has covered a total of 77,279 miles that are well documented in its extensive history folder which also contains the original service voucher booklet. Inspected by our specialists at Aston Workshop, we’re happy to confirm that this is a great investment opportunity, ready to be enjoyed by the next custodian. For further details or to arrange a private viewing please contact the sales team.

DB6 - A brief history The culmination of Aston Martin’s long-running line of ‘DB’ six-cylinder sports saloons, and thus considered by many to be the last ‘real’ Aston, the DB6 was introduced in 1965, updating the DB5. Aware that increased headroom and legroom was required to extend the car’s appeal to a wider market, Aston Martin lengthened the wheelbase by 4” and undertoo