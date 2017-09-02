Aston Martin DB6 MKII RHD

car description

1970 Aston Martin DB6 MKII

This delightful MKII DB6 was constructed in late 1970 and as such is one of the later examples of just 248 cars produced. It was originally registered UB3 on 16th December 1970 by its first owner, a Mr Blume of Salcombe Devon, who cherished it for almost 40 years. During his ownership Mr Blume fastidiously maintained the car, as evidenced by the numerous invoices and items of correspondence included in the history files and only used it sparingly, which has contributed to its excellent overall condition. The car was only sold to its second owner in November of 2010 who decided that the time had come for a full restoration, which was duly undertaken by noted specialists Desmond Smail. Detailed invoices and photographs documenting this work accompany the car and attest to the high standard of the restoration.

Recently acquired by JD Classics this car is currently in excellent overall condition and presents wonderfully in its Cumberland Grey paintwork and Red interior. All Numbers Match the vehicle's factory data sheet and it retains the factory original electric windows, has had only two private owners and with or