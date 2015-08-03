ASTON MARTIN DB6 MKII

car description

AN HIGHLY ORIGINAL, MATCHING-NUMBERS, VERY RARE MKII LATE-PRODUCTION EXAMPLE, 1 of 240 CARS BUILT Brand Aston Martin Type DB6 MKII Color Black Interior Blue Year of build 1969 Price On Request 1969 ASTON MARTIN DB6 SALOON MKII Very rare MKII version (1 of only 240 examples) An evolution of the iconic DB5 (made world famous by a certain British spy) The DB6 was by far the most refined of the early DB models A highly original, matching-numbers, late-production example Superb color combination With its original instruction book ‘Stage by stage, as the DB has become dominant in the Aston Martin strain, the successive cars have changed their image. Today the aim is to offer the maximum of luxury and refinement as well as the ultimate in road performance. The minor barbarities of so many great sports cars of the past are no longer acceptable – at least in the hand built models now leaving Newport Pagnell. Obviously such a car as the DB6 is expensive and exclusive but the value matches the price.’ – Autocar, 1966. The DB6 was by far the most refined of the early DB models, offering more interior space and adequate headroom for both front and rear passengers. In 1958 Aston Martin introduce