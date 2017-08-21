Aston Martin DB6 MK1

car description

Registered 2103 Mileage 86,950 miles Engine Size 4l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Fuel Consumption N/A Registration WBY51F Previous Owners 5 Fuel Consumption N/A Tax Band N/A Tax Cost N/A Colour Silver Interior Trim N/A Exterior Colour Silver Birch Doors 2 Fuel Type Petrol Bodystyle Coupe Mileage 86,950 miles Engine Size 4l Transmission Manual MPG figures are obtained from laboratory testing and intended for comparisons between vehicles. They are unlikely to represent real world efficiency. Vehicle Features Fitted Options Factory Built Original Silver Birch Car 5 Speed Manual ZF Gearbox Rare Adwest Power Steering From New Factory Electric Windows Chrome Wire Wheels Engine Number: 400/3241 Chassis: DB6/3203/R Standard Specification This is the manufacturer's list specification for this model, please verify the details when you view the vehicle. The list below will not include any additional options fitted to the vehicle or modifications.