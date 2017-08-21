loading Loading please wait....
Aston Martin DB6 MK1

£399,950
Registered 2103 Mileage 86,950 miles Engine Size 4l Transmission Manual Fuel Type Petrol Registration WBY51F Previous Owners 5 Colour Silver Exterior Colour Silver Birch Doors 2 Bodystyle Coupe Factory Built Original Silver Birch Car 5 Speed Manual ZF Gearbox Rare Adwest Power Steering From New Factory Electric Windows Chrome Wire Wheels Engine Number: 400/3241 Chassis: DB6/3203/R

  • Ad ID
    305834
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB6
  • Mileage
    86950 mi
HWM Aston Martin, New Zealand Avenue
Walton-On-Thames, KT12 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

