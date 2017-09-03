Chassis Number: DB6/3205/R
Engine Number: 400/3257
UK Registration Number: BWC 369 F
Date of first reg: 6th January 1968
Exterior colour: Sierra Blue Metallic
Hood:
Interior colour: Tan hide
Current Odometer reading: 53,566 total
Mileage Warranty:
Steering: Right
Transmission: Manual
Options:
Background
Background:
After rejecting proposals for a replacement for the DB5 from Touring of Milan, the decision was made by Aston Martin to focus on their own development car, registered, 4 YMC. Testing it in a wind tunnel for the first time in February 1965, showed the need for work to counteract the test car’s rear end lift. So the final development phases saw a DB5 chassis, suitably lengthened and titled MP219, with a rear spoiler and abbreviated Kamm tail that Aston Martin had previously incorporated in sports racers.
The decision was made to progress MP 219 as the Aston Martin DB6 although its de Dion rear axle was replaced with a live axle on cost grounds. So the new car, announced at the London Motor Show in October 1965, had a wheelbase extended by 3.75 inches with the extra inserted just ahead of the rear wheel arches and this allowed the roofline to be raised by an inch, while a f
Buckland Heights, Walton Heath,
Redhill, KT20 7HZ, Surrey
United Kingdom
