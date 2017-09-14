car description

IN THE SAME OWNERSHIP FOR THE LAST 20 YEARS Brand Aston Martin Type DB5 Color Green Interior Green Year of build 1965 Price Price On Request 1965 ASTON MARTIN DB5 Aston Martin DB5, well known as being the most famous car in the world One of the most iconic classic cars Superb color combination By driving the car, you definitely feel yourself a bit James Bond The Aston Martin DB5 is one of the most iconic classic cars and because of that a serious investment. Nearly fifty years after its screen debut in 1964, the DB5 has left an indelible mark on popular culture. Due to the amazing impact James Bond had and and still has, the DB5 is a car which has to be part in almost every serious classic car collection. In the late 1950s, Aston Martin was still a small, highly exclusive car manufacturer that produced less than 250 hand-built cars per year. Their clientele was an exclusive base of discerning connoisseurs of grand touring motor cars, many who were attracted to the company due to its successes in sports car racing. The DB5 was costing roughly twice of a new Jaguar E-type. In 1963, Aston Martin introduced the DB5 at the Earl’s Court Motor Show in London. The design was similar to the