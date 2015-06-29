car description

1964 Aston Martin DB5, Serial Number DB5/1570/R, Engine Number 400/1571, Silver Birch with red hides, Carrozzeria Touring designed, 4.0 litre in-line 6 cylinder engine with three S.U. carburetors making 282hp, 5 speed gearbox, disc brakes at all four corners, superleggera alloy coachwork, factory chrome wire wheels, 2+2 seating, “His Master’s Voice” period radio, delivered new May 1964 via UK dealer Charles Sidney Limited, originally Caribbean Pearl and right hand drive, converted during restoration to left hand drive, used ever so sparingly since completion of 2013 restoration by marque specialist, Marjan Kraljevic’s Vantage Motorsports, jack and knock-off hammer, original factory build sheet copy and Heritage Trust Certificate, matching numbers original engine, an exceptional example of the legendary DB5.