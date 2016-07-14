loading Loading please wait....
We’re delighted to offer for sale this stunning and very original Aston Martin DB4 Series II. With 4 previous owners since 1961 this example is in the original Goodwood Green with Black leather specification, exactly as it left Newport Pagnell all those years ago. This DB4 it has been enjoyed in the UK as well as the United States and has been back on home soil since 2001. Having been well maintained throughout, it has a comprehensive document history with 5 folders of invoices and work notes. Having covered a total of 97,431 documented miles it is in perfect condition, ready to be enjoyed and would be a fantastic addition to any classic car enthusiast’s collection. For further information or to arrange a private viewing of this DB4, please contact our sales team who will be happy to assist. ----------------------- Brief history of the Aston Martin DB4 Announced at the Paris Motor Show in October, 1958, the DB4 ushered in a radical departure for Aston Martin in its determination to be a force in the production of true world beating manufacturers of GT cars of the very highest performance. The DB4 required a totally new platform chassis that was designed by Harold Beach, the chief c

  • Ad ID
    413103
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB4
  • Year
    1961
  • Mileage
    97431 mi
