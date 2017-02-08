car description

Coming soon, a 1962 Aston Martin DB4 Series IV saloon. Originally supplied to the UK in Off White with Terracotta trim. Original Factory options included, overdrive, chrome wire wheels and heated rear screen. The history file contains details of service records and previous keepers. Acquired by RS Williams in 2001 and restored in association with Bodylines and Shapecraft, the engine was upgraded to 4.2 Litre specification with triple carburettors etc. During restoration the DB4 was converted to LHD and finished in the current colour scheme of Black Pearl with Deep Burgundy hide.

Additional information to follow upon the car’s arrival. Photos show a similar car. Please contact us for further details.