Aston Martin DB4 Series II

Engine Size 3.7 l Mileage 67,700 miles Previous Owners 6 Bodystyle Coupe Seats 4 Transmission Manual Exterior Colour Wedgewood Blue Interior Trim Blue •Fully restored •Original 3.7 litre engine specifications •Original Buff log book •Substantial MOT history •Presented to Concours standards •Original colour paintwork to highest standard Delivered new in 1960, this delightful DB4 Series II must have considerably brightened the day of its first Bradford based owner. Finished in Wedgwood Blue with off white hides, it was supplied through distributors Charles Sydney and there can be little doubt the neighbours would have taken note not just from the DB4’s tuneful exhaust rasp! This superbly restored example of what is generally regarded as the prettiest of the DB4 evolution, was originally maintained by Aston Martin themselves before passing to its next North of England based owners. The original Buff Log Book and build sheet supplied with the vehicle history file, including a large quantity of MOT test certificates dating from 1967, attest to the mileage of just 66,000 covered from 1960 and confirm that the original registration number still applied. The car is restored to its original