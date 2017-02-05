Aston Martin DB4 - Series II

car description

Engine Size 3.7l Previous Owners 2 Bodystyle Coupe Transmission Manual Exterior Colour Sea Green Interior Trim Black Launched in 1958, the all new Aston Martin DB4 received widespread global acclaim for its overall performance and style. The first Aston Martin to be fully manufactured at the Newport Pagnell factory, the DB4 included iconic styling by Touring, Superleggera construction as well as the all-new 3.7 straight six twin cam engine. During the five years of production, the DB4 evolved with subtle body changes before production ceased in 1963. The stunning Series II example we are delighted to offer, is one of just 349 built. The Series II featured many considerable mechanical improvements over earlier cars but retained a number of widely appreciated design features, such as the mesh grille, pronounced bonnet scoop, subtly arched rear wing profile and ‘cathedral’ rear light clusters. All features of the original design, which was lost on the later models. Built in June 1960, Chassis #355 was finished in Sea Green with Black Connolly hides and supplied to its first Cumbrian owner my Aston Martin agents, Mill Garages. By 1985 its then owner embarked a thorough restoration of t