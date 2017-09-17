ASTON MARTIN DB4 SERIES 5

car description

1 OF ONLY 17 ORIGINAL LEFT HAND DRIVE EXAMPLES Brand Aston Martin Type DB4 series V Color Shadow Grey Interior Black Year of build 1963 Price Price On Request ASTON MARTIN DB4 One of only 17 left hand drive Series 5 examples Benefitting from a body restoration Superb and original (James Bond) color combination Ordered new with unique features such as electrical windows and side window vents. ABOUT THIS SPECIFIC EXAMPLE This specific Aston Martin DB4 is very rare being an ORIGINAL Left Hand Drive example from the last series of the DB4 built. Amongst this rarity, the car is fitted since new with features which were later fitted on the Aston Martin DB5. Examples of these features are: Electric Windows as well as a heated rear screen and side window vents. The Aston has been newly delivered to a gentlemen named Mr. Rossi in Barcelona, Spain. It was delivered new in Shadow Grey with a black interior, which is still the color combination of this DB4. All optional details are still in the car including the Motorola 808 radio as well as the 2 wing mirrors. CONDITION EXTERIOR When driving this Aston Martin, the reactions are fantastic. It seems as everybody becomes a classic car enthusiast