loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

1960 Aston Martin DB4

Photos Map

car description

1960 Aston Martin DB4 This rare and beautiful Series II DB4 has been in a private collection that we have managed for the last 15 years. We have had many, many occasions over the years to drive and enjoy the car, including twice on the New England 1000 Rally. Likewise we have managed its meticulous care and maintenance for the owner. It is truly a driver’s car… nothing to do to it but turn the key and enjoy. Please inquire

Accessories

left-hand-drive 1960 aston martin db4 aston-martin rwd petrol british fast 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    416288
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB4
  • Year
    1960
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

69 Weed Avenue, Norwalk, Connecticut 06850
Norwalk, California
United States

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!