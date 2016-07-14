car description

1960 Aston Martin DB4 This rare and beautiful Series II DB4 has been in a private collection that we have managed for the last 15 years. We have had many, many occasions over the years to drive and enjoy the car, including twice on the New England 1000 Rally. Likewise we have managed its meticulous care and maintenance for the owner. It is truly a driver’s car… nothing to do to it but turn the key and enjoy. Please inquire