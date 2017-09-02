car description

Mayfair 020 7125 1400 | Maldon 01621 879579

Aston Martin DB2 Works Competition Lightweight

This exceptionally important Aston Martin is one of just two lightweight DB2s constructed by the works to contend the 1951 season.

XMC76 and its sister car, XMC77, were built at Aston Martin’s Feltham factory, Middlesex in 1951 and designed from the outset to be purebred racing sports cars. Unlike production DB2s, they featured an extensively drilled chassis and employed lighter gauge aluminium in their bodies, which, combined with bucket seats, minimal trim, and selective use of Perspex instead of glass, delivered a weight reduction of almost 20% compared to a road car. Performance was further enhanced by an uprated 2.6 Litre engine with high compression aluminium cylinder head and triple weber carburettors, which delivered a potent 138bhp.

XMC76’s competition debut came at the Daily Express International Trophy meeting at Silverstone on May 5th 1951. Against a field packed with XK120s driven by the likes of Stirling Moss, Leslie Johnson and Duncan Hamilton, Parnell managed to bring home the Aston home in 7th place overall and win the 3 Litre class. The next outing, held 6 weeks later on 23r