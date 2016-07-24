ASTON MARTIN DB2 VANTAGE

car description

LEFT HAND DRIVE, MILLE MIGLIA ELIGIBLE Brand Aston Martin Type DB2 Vantage Color Maroon Interior Beige Year of build 1952 Price € 295.000,- 1952 ASTON MARTIN DB2 Mille Miglia Eligible Left Hand Drive In between 1950 and 1953 only 411 DB2’s were built. 309 of these were coupes and 102 were Drophead Coupes Complete with Fiva Identity Card Our collection of Aston Martin DB2’s started as a hobby, due to the fact that the Aston Martin DB2 is according to us an extremely nice car with a beautiful line. If you look for example at the rear of the car, the roundings are so extremely nice. Almost like a piece of art. The Aston Martin DB2 was produced from 1950 to 1953. A total amount of only 411 cars were made in this period. The DB2 was based on an Aston Martin which drove the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1949. The final introduction of the DB2 was at the New York Autoshow in 1950. The DB2 was very succesfull at Le Mans and became first and second in class. All three continued to race through the year and had different other successes. The DB2 was the first real production car from Aston Martin. It is a full aluminium bodied car with a multi-tube chassis and independent front suspension. This spe