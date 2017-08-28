car description

4 OWNERS SINCE NEW, MILLE MIGLIA ELIGIBLE Brand Aston Martin Type DB2 Color Green Interior Red Year of build 1952 Price € 275.000,- 1952 ASTON MARTIN DB2 4 owners since new Superb color combination Mille Miglia Eligible 1 of only 441 DB2’s ever built The Aston Martin DB2 was unveiled at the public at the New York Motor Show of 1950. This was not the first time that the public could see this very special cars. 3 examples had raced at the grueling 24 Hours of LeMans in 1949. In 1950, the production of the Aston Martin DB2 started and in 1951, Aston Martin entered with 3 DB2’s and became first second and third in their class at the grueling Le Mans. Amongst the success at Le Mans, Aston Martin was also active in the Mille Miglia. In 1952 Tony Wisdom drove the DB2 and finished 12th overall. Reg Parnell drove the other Works DB2 with chassis number LML/50/50, registration number XMC76 and finished 13th overall. There were 2 other DB2’s in the 1954 Mille Miglia, one driven by the famous driver George Abecassis. Due to the fact that the Aston Martin DB2 drove the Mille Miglia in between 1927 and 1957, the car is nowadays eligible for the world’s greatest road race! The DB2 has been design