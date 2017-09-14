loading Loading please wait....
» » »

3: Just Arrived, 1968 ASTON MARTIN DB6 SALOON

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

JUST ARRIVED, 5-9. WITH EXTREMELY HIGH INVOICES DETAILING THE WORKS COMPLETED ON THE CAR TO BRING TO THE SUPERB ORDER WE FIND IT TODAY Brand Aston Martin Type DB6 Color Blue Interior Mulberry Maroon Red Year of build 1968 Price More information will be online soon 1968 ASTON MARTIN DB6 The car is expected soon and more information will be online soon. In the meantime if you would like more information please do not hesitate to contact us. Only the best known companies for Aston Martin have worked on this car. A pristine example. MORE INFORMATION For more information or an appointment, please call Rutger Houtkamp+31625098150 or send an e-mail to Rutger@Houtkamp.nl . Please do not hesitate to contact us by phone during evenings or in the weekend. The Houtkamp Collection is centrally located near Amsterdam and only 10 minutes from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Please contact us directly or fill in the form to receive more information on this specific car Your Name (required) Your Email (required) Your phone number Subject Your Message The information provided on this website has been compiled by The Houtkamp Collection with the utmost care. The information contained within this advert i

Accessories

left-hand-drive 3 arrived 1968 aston martin db6 saloon warranty aston-martin rwd petrol british fast 2wd

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324372
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Aston Martin > DB2
  • Year
    1968
Email Dealer >>


Netherlands

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed